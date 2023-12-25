Buxar (Bihar): It's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday today. Tributes are pouring in as expected. And there is also an effort on part of many to explore the Vajpayee connection.

Guess what - the indomitable love affair between Buxar in Bihar and Vajpayee is part of folklore - a relationship steeped in affection, meals, and a profound connection with people. And there is a gastronomic connection too.

He was enamoured of the local cuisine, especially relishing two iconic dishes - Liiti Choka of Bihar and Papdi of Buxar. His endearing fondness for this region was not merely political but deeply personal, as he cherished the local delicacies and formed unforgettable memories with the people of Buxar.



These gastronomic delights became synonymous with his visits and lingered as lasting reminiscences of his time spent in the region. Vinod Upadhyay, a resident of Civil Line, Buxar, reminisces about an encounter in 1968 when his father, the late Ram Udar Rai, offered Atal ji milk during his train journey in Buxar.



This encounter marked the beginning of a lasting connection as Vajpayee savoured the famed Litti-Chokha and Papdi during subsequent visits. “In 1974, Atal ji graced our home, and we extended our utmost hospitality. His fondness for both delicacies was evident as it filled the dining table during his visit,” recalls Vinod Upadhyay, echoing the former Prime Minister's delight in local flavours.

Madhuri Kunwar, former District President of BJP in Buxar, further elucidates Vajpayee's involvement in addressing local issues. "Atal ji showed great concern for the problems faced by the people here. He actively intervened in resolving issues like the Koilwar embankment, showcasing his commitment to the region," she mentions, highlighting Vajpayee's personal involvement in local concerns.

Post the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1984, Vajpayee often included Litti-Chokha and Kheer in his meals, he encouraged his associates to bring Litti-Chokha whenever they visited him.

The profoundness of Vajpayee's relationship with Buxar was deeply felt upon his demise in 2018. Mantu Singh, an RSS worker from the district, performed Shraddha rites, considering himself Atal ji's spiritual son, emphasizing the depth of emotional attachment that the people of Buxar felt towards the late leader.

Shishir Choubey, son of former MP Lal Muni Choubey, reminisces about Vajpayee's visits to his home. "Atal ji's affection for Litti-Chokha and Papdi wasn't limited to Buxar. He cherished these dishes even in his home in Delhi and during visits to various political leaders," shares Shishir Choubey, reflecting the emotions of Vajpayee's enduring connection with Buxar.



This special day prompts all to remember and honour Vajpayee’s remarkable contributions, and his unwavering dedication to public service. The memories shared by locals, politicians, and acquaintances paint a touching and personal picture of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's deep-seated affection for Buxar, a bond woven through shared meals, genuine interactions, and unwavering support for the people's welfare.