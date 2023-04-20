BUSINESSMAN ACCOMPLICES HELD WITH INDIAN AND FOREIGN CURRENCY IN SILIGURI

Kishanganj Bihar A hotel businessman from Dubai along with his five accomplices was arrested for allegedly possessing Rs 35 lakhs in Indian currency and Rs 5 lakhs in UAE Dirham currency on Thursday The police recovered two bottles of foreign liquor from the accused The arrested businessman has been identified as Syed Ziaur Rehman a resident of Kolkata HooghlyRahman has a golden visa from Dubai He has a hotel business in India and Dubai He had come to Siliguri from Kolkata and while returning from Siliguri to Kolkata was arrested along with his five companions in Kishanganj The five accomplices have been identified as Abhijit Pal Saurabh Aayiz Bapi and RajaAlso read Exminister murder case SC to hear plea challenging grant of interim protection from arrest to YSRCP MPAccording to police sources acting on a tipoff about gold smuggling the police took action and arrested the accused However the police recovered cash instead of gold The search is on to recover the gold Meanwhile the police personnel informed the Customs and Income Tax Department after the currency was recovered SDPO Gautam Kumar said that while taking action based on secret information Indian and foreign currency along with two bottles of foreign liquor have been recovered during the investigationOn receiving the information DSP Rajendra Kumar also reached the police station and started an investigation into the matter The police are currently interrogating the accusedAlso read AAP calls emergency meet in Delhi amid speculations of Kejriwal s arrest in excise policy case