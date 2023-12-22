Patna (Bihar): Priced at a whopping Rs 10 crore, a buffalo named Golu-2, a Murrah breed from Haryana's Panipat, is hogging the spotlight at the three-day Dairy and Cattle Expo in Bihar's Patna. The six-year-old buffalo became a social media sensation for its weight and hefty body. Scores of people from different parts of the state came to have a glimpse of the bison.

Owned by farmer Narendra Singh from Panipat, Golu-2 is known for its remarkable monthly earnings of Rs eight lakh. To maintain its weight and robust condition, the buffalo is fed at least 30 kg of green, eight kilos jaggery and dry fodder along with an additional diet containing fruits and dry fruits. Golu-2 also consumes at least ten litres of milk everyday.

Weighing an impressive 15 quintals this five and a half feet tall and three feet wide Golu-2 also enjoys some luxuries apart from its substantial meal plan. A dedicated team works around the clock to take care of Golu-2. The buffalo receives mustard oil massages daily. Its owners spends around Rs 30 to 35 thousand per month on Golu-2's food.

Golu-2 also has an access to an air conditioned room and his routine included watching TC for fours a day, besides walking for fiver-kilometer everyday.

Ajit, Narendra Singh's companion said, "We have brought Golu-2 from Panipat to Patna for other cattle rearers to see what kind of a buffalo this is. We brought Golu-2 here on the request of the Bihar government."