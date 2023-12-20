Gaya: The 14th Buddhist Guru Dalai Lama on Wednesday inaugurated the three-day International Sangha Forum 2023 on 'Bridging Traditions, Embracing Modernity: A Dialogue on the Buddha’s Teaching in Today’s World' on in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, sources said. three-day international union forum has been organized in Bodhgaya, Bihar.

About 2500 Buddhist scholars from 35 countries have gathered in the three-day conference of the International Sangha Forum. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is also participating in the forum. Sources said, the modernity of the traditions of Buddhism, Pali and Sanskrit languages will be discussed in this conference for three days. Besides, the development of Buddhism in the 21st century and the education in Buddhism will also be discussed at the forum.

This is the first such international event being held in Bodhgaya. Scholars of Buddhism will also give their opinion on facts related to the development of Buddhism in the 21st century. The proceedings of the forum will also be broadcast on FM in different languages. Apart from the artists of Pali tradition of South Asian countries, artists of Sanskrit tradition of Tibet will be seen on one stage at the event.

There will also be a dance performance to be showcased at the event. Sources said that the aim of the three-day conference is to draw attention to some complex aspects and to gain information regarding the evolving role of Buddhism in the 21st century. Besides India, participants from other countries including Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Laos, Bhutan, Nepal, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Russia and Mongolia are attending the event.

After the three-day conference, a prayer meeting for world peace will be organized at the Mahabodhi Temple on 23 December, in which Dalai Lama will address the members of the Sangha.