Munger A youth shot a woman during her bridal makeup at a beauty parlour in Bihar s Munger The accused who was in a onesided love with the woman is a constable in Bihar Police The woman collapsed after the bullet hit her and was taken to the hospital Police have arrested the accused and investigations are on According to the police the accused Aman Kumar was in onesidedlove with the woman and was angry as she was getting married The wedding was to be held on May 21 and prior to which the woman went to the parlour in Kasturba Water Chowk for her bridal makeup The parlour staff said that the woman was accompanied to the parlour by the accused The man stood behind the woman during the makeup We thought that he was her family member said a parlour staff Suddenly the accused took out a pistol and pointed at the woman the staff said His hands were shaking while he was pointing the pistol at the woman s head He fired a shot which hit at her shoulder she said Also Read Greater Noida Shiv Nadar University student shoots classmate kills himself Probe onThe woman immediately collapsed on the floor and was rushed to the hospital Her condition is stated to be critical police said After the incident the accused tried to shoot himself but the parlor staff stopped him and handed him over to the police There was a stir in the parlour after the incident Police have initiated an investigation into the case and seized the weapon which was used by the accused His seniors have been intimated about the incident police said