Patna: A boat on board 30 children capsized in the Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday. So far, 20 children have been rescued while the search operation mounted. Soon after receiving information, police and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team arrived at the spot and launched the rescue efforts.

Locals said they saw inconsolable and wailing parents and family members rushing to the spot where a rescue operation was mounted by the administration. (Details are awaited)