Nalanda: Nine persons have been persons including a policeman were injured on Saturday after clashes erupted in three areas of Bihar's Nalanda and Sasaram on Saturday. According to police sources, five persons were injured in a bomb blast in Sasaram.

They further revealed that the injured have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital. They also said that stone pelting is going on between groups in the area and bombs are also being hurled. A large police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any further clashes, police sources said. Police said that intermittent firing is going on in the Paharpura area during which two persons identified as Gulshan Kumar and Mohammad Taj suffered bullet injuries.

The family members of the injured said that the two were returning home during the day when a gunfight started between two groups and they were shot. Both have been admitted to Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital, police said.

According to police sources, a large police contingent has been deployed in the area to avoid any further escalation and a police camp has been set up there. Upon being informed about the incident the DM and the SP rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

In a separate incident in the Banaulia locality of the district, two groups pelted stones at each other and a policeman was injured during the clash, police sources said.

They further revealed that an incident of firing between two groups also took place in Khashganj under the Sohsarai police station during which a retired professor suffered injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incidents come days after clashes erupted in Nalanda and Sasaram during Ram Navami on Thursday. Several incidents of stone pelting along with incidents of setting several vehicles ablaze took place on Thursday leading to several people getting injured. Police sources said that even now there is tension in the affected areas although the situation is under control adding that large police contingents have been deployed in the two districts.