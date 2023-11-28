BJP SLAMS NITISH KUMAR LED BIHAR GOVT FOR AXING HINDU HOLIDAYS IN ACADEMIC CALENDAR 2024

Patna: The Nitish Kumar led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar has drawn flak from the BJP for allegedly reducing the number of Hindu holidays in the 2024 academic calendar for schools and increasing Muslim holidays on account of Eid. On Monday, Bihar Education Department released the holiday calendar for the year 2024 reducing the number of holidays on account of Hindu festivals in government schools of Bihar.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has also criticized the move. In a video statement posted on X, Giriraj said, “Nitish govt has issued Tughlaqi orders. I want to say the way holidays on account of Hindu festivals of Shivratri, Janmashtami have been canceled Eid Bakr Eid have been added, this proves Nitish Kumar is acting like in an Islamic way”. Giriraj claimed that schools in Araria, Katihar Purnia were being shut on Fridays.

“Seems this government is planning to announce holiday on Fridays. If Hindu holidays not restored, Nitish Kumar will have to pay the price and they will be called Mohammad Nitish Kumar and Mohammad Lalu Prasad Yadav,” the union minister said. Union Minister Ashwini Choubey also hit out at the Nitish Kumar government for the move.

“Once again the anti-Hindu face of the uncle-nephew government came to the fore. On one hand, holidays for Muslim festivals are being extended in schools, while holidays for Hindu festivals are being abolished,” Choubey wrote on X. However, RJD spokesman, Mrityunjay Tiwari slammed the BJP for “politicizing sacred department of education for vote bank”.

Over the allegations of axing the Hindu holidays in the academic calendar 2024, Tiwari said that the decision had been taken as part of rationalising the academic calendar. According to the new calendar of Bihar Education Department, in the year 2024, schools will remain open on Hartalika Teej, Jeetiya, Bhai Dooj, Raksha Bandhan, Makar Sankranti, Saraswati Puja, Janmashtami and Ram Navami.