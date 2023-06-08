Patna: Ahead of the mega Opposition meet slated for June 23, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday that the BJP is scared of facing the 2024 general elections as it has lost the mandate in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and lacks the firepower to take on the opposition alliance.

He further said that the BJP will lose the Lok Sabha elections and then state polls in other states as well. "They (BJP) are scared about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. They do not understand what to do. They have already lost Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka polls and are going to lose Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Jharkhand elections," Yadav said.

He confirmed that 15 parties will come together for the mega opposition meeting in Patna on June 23. Tejashwi also said that KCR is not attending the meeting. Both Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are coming from the Congress side.

The meeting has been convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to mobilise the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Commenting on his participation, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that Nitish Kumar had called him up and extended an invitation. "He has invited the opposition leaders of the country. I will go there. He has extended the invitation keeping in mind the necessity to work together on a national issue...," news agency ANI quoted Pawar as having said.

Notably, Nitish Kumar, the JD(U)'s supreme leader, who dumped the BJP last year, has since been advocating a "united opposition" to take on the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls. Asked about KCR, Nitish said, "We have not spoken to him so far". It is pertinent to mention that KCR had flown down to Patna last year, shortly after Nitish Kumar's exit from the NDA and endorsed the latter's pitch for national unity.