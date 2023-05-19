BJP SCARED OF GENERAL ELECTIONS AFTER DEBACLE IN KARNATAKA SAYS BIHAR DEPUTY CM TEJASHWI YADAV

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav talking to reporters in Patna

Patna: Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Thursday in the land for a job scam. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is the younger son of Rabri Devi, lambasted the BJP. "The ED's grilling process was about to start after the completion of Karnataka assembly polls. There was no surprise element in it. It was to happen. The BJP leaders are worrying about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Right now, my name was not included in the charge sheet. But, one should not be surprised. If my name is included in the supplementary chargesheet," said Tejashwi

Speaking further, the deputy chief minister, said, "How many times the investigating agency conducted grilling even they (ED) might be not not knowing. The case was closed by the probing agency and again it was reopened. But, the outcome was nothing. I am not worrying about it. As I had said earlier when the Grand Alliance coalition government came to power in Bihar, the BJP started working on its agenda."

"The Karnataka assembly election was over. Now, BJP leaders were scared of or worrying about Bihar. I mean to say BJP leaders were worrying about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Hence, the BJP leaders are working on an agenda keeping in mind the general elections in 2024. Let them (BJP) do whatever they want. My name has not been included in the charge sheet. But, they might include my name in the supplementary chargesheet. But, it will not be a surprise for me. People know BJP's gameplan very well," Tejashwi added.

On visiting Bengaluru to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government led by the Congress party, Tejashwi said, "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JDU leader Lalan Singh and I have been invited to attend the event. We will go to Bengaluru together."