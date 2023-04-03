Patna: BJP MLAs protested in the State Assembly as well as outside against the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government for failing to check the violence that broke out after Rama Navami at Sasaram and Bihar Sahrif. The House had to be adjourned within 15 minutes after it commenced its business till 2 PM.

The leader of the Opposition and other BJP members were on their feet hurling slogans against the grand alliance government as soon as the House started its business. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan members accused the saffron brigade of instigating the riots. They also criticised Amit Shah's speech at a rally on Sunday where he had said that rioters will be hanged upside down if the BJP comes to power in the state.

The violence that broke out in Bihar on Thursday evening before it was contained on Friday morning. The violence led to the death of one person while injuring 14 others. It also led to Union Minister Amit Shah calling off his visit to Sasaram on Sunday at the last moment. Shah also dialed the Bihar Governor to take stock of the law and order situation of the state and assured to send additional troops to the state.

On Monday, tensions escalated as another explosion was heard at Sasaram. On the third day after the violence broke out, the administration stepped up security measures in Bihar Sharif and other riot-prone areas in the state. DGP R S Bhatti along with senior police officials reached Nalanda on Sunday evening and held a meeting with the top officials of the district.

He also visited the Gagan Diwan Masjid centre where clashes first began. Nine companies of paramilitary forces and a mounted police team have also been called to Bihar Sharif to deal with any kind of emergency and disturbance.