Patna: Amid the political bustle in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called an emergency meeting of the Legislative Party on Friday. All eyes are on the meeting as it is expected to come up with a decisive outcome.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had come on a daylong visit to Bihar. A closed door meeting of the heavyweight leaders has already been held at the party office. According to sources, a brainstorming session was held with BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary Nagendra Nath, Organisation General Secretary Bhikhu Bhai Dalsania, senior leaders Sushil Modi and Vijay Sinha.

The meeting has been called at the official residence of Bihar Legislative Party leader Vijay Sinha. All party leaders, MLAs and Legislative Councilors will be present at the meeting.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai was supposed to participate at the meeting, but he had gone to Delhi for some important affairs.

Meanwhile, all MLAs of the JDU camp have been instructed to remain in Patna so that they can reach the Chief Minister's residence at a short notice if any major development comes up.

Speculations are rife that there may be turmoil in Bihar politics and a new alliance may even crop up. Talks about seat sharing between RJD and JDU indicates that everything may not be smooth in the state's political domain. Both the parties have planned to organise separate programmes on the 100th birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur and there are indications of a discontent between them.