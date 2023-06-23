Patna: While the meeting of like-minded parties was underway in the Chief Minister's residence in Patna on Friday, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly along with a dozen BJP leaders were at the residence of socialist icon Jayprakash Narayan where they took an oath.

"We are taking an oath at the residence of Jay Prakash Narayan Ji on his ideology and dream to make a caste-free society, corruption-free country. Our oath is to prevent those leaders who in the name of unity want to play caste and religion politics. We will not allow this to take place on and from the soil of Bihar. These people want to destroy the country," Vijay Kumar Sinha said."The opposition leaders who came to Patna are opportunists. They are involved in many corruption cases and are joining hands to save themselves. They will not succeed in their efforts. The opposition unity meeting has no meaning," Sinha said.

Meanwhile, BJP national Chief J.P. Nadda, while reacting to the opposition meeting said the leaders of opposition are showing desperation to defeat the BJP. "The leaders who once fought tooth and nail against the Congress party are now welcoming them at their doorsteps in an attempt to gain power," said Nadda. Earlier, the meeting of the Opposition parties is conveyed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form a united alternative to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikharjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP President Sharad Pawar, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal among others are attending the meeting.