BJP LEADER STABBED TO DEATH DURING MORNING WALK FRIEND HOSPITALISED SEARCH ON FOR MISCREANTS

Bettiah (Bihar): A 32-year-old BJP leader was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants while he was out for a morning walk in Bihar's Bettiah. His friend, who was accompanying him, was seriously injured in the attack.

The incident took place 200 meters away from the deceased's house in Godwa Tola village in Mufassil police station area.. The deceased, identified as Sonu Kumar and his friend Sujit Kumar (28) were on a morning walk when a group of miscreants attacked the duo with knives. The two were seriously injured in the attack. The local people took them to the Bettiah Government Medical College and Hospital but, Sonu had succumbed to his injuries by then. Sujit is currently, undergoing treatment in the hospital.

On learning about the incident, a team from Mufassil police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Mufassil police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar Bhaskar said that a case has been filed in this regard and investigations have been initiated. "Two persons were attacked with knives by a group of miscreants. One of them died and the other is undergoing treatment. The culprits have not been identified till now. But, efforts are on and they would be nabbed very soon," Bhaskar said.

Police said that the CCTV footage of the area is being examined to get information about the culprits. Sonu was a Scheduled Tribe leader of BJP, Bhaskar added. There is no complaint of any theft and the case is being probed from all angles, police added.