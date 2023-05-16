Dogs disappeared from Munger after Lalan Singh's meat-rice party, alleges Bihar BJP leader

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of the opposition, Vijay Sinha on Tuesday alleged that Janata Dal (United) fed dog meat to thousands of people at a recent party in Bihar's Munger. On May 14, JDU national president Lalan Singh organized a feast of mutton rice for JDU workers and locals in Munger. More than 30,000 people were invited to the event. As many as 29,568 attended it.

Reacting to the party, Sinha told ETV Bharat that "people of Munger have told him that thousands of dogs have gone missing from the city" after the JDU party even as he demanded an inquiry into the matter. "The meat of which animals have been fed to thousands of people will be known only when medical examination of all those people would be done. Thousands of dogs have gone missing from Munger," Sinha said.

"It is a serious matter. I have fought the election from Munger and am in touch with several people from there. Many of them have claimed that dogs have disappeared from the city. What meat was served and what diseases will spread due to this should be investigated. Whether liquor was served can be cleared after conducting an examination. The allegations should be investigated. Thousands of people were fed meat and rice inside the city. We saw lathi charge being carried out. People were saying that dogs have disappeared from the city. This should be investigated," Sinha said.

His statement came soon after JD-U state President Umesh Kushwaha threatened legal action against state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary for alleging that Lalan Singh had served liquor at the party in his Lok Sabha constituency in Munger last week.

