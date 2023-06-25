Darbhanga: Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh on Sunday termed the BJP as a washing powder that is used for cleansing the politicians. "There is one 'Nirma washing powder' and another is 'BJP washing powder'. The first one is to clean clothes and the other for cleansing politicians," he said.

Citing examples of politicians who underwent the such cleansing, Anand Mohan claimed that Hemant Biswa Sarma, Ajit Pawar and many other politicians were charge-sheeted, but got a clean image as soon as they joined the BJP. He said that had he told that he was on their (BJP's) side then he would have been called national hero Anand Mohan.

Anand Mohan said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's initiative to forge opposition unity is correct but it has come late. "I believe that the opposition should come together for the interest of the country. History says that wherever the opposition has weakened, the ruling government has adopted a dictatorial attitude. Now, my second innings is completely dedicated to socialism. My fight is not for tickets," Anand Mohan said.

He suggested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to engage a good advisor to guide and rectify incorrect phrases. Pointing out at a poster stating that 'shop of love is being opened in the market of hate', Anand Mohan said it is incorrect to say 'shop of love'. "What happens in a shop is bargaining. But, there cannot be either any bargaining or buying or selling of love. So don't call it 'shop of love'," he said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi's advisers should rectify such incorrect phrases. "We don't open shops for love. Instead, we make sacrifices for love. His advisors should guide him correctly. Hate can have a market and can be cultivated. But, there cannot be a shop of love. Many renowned people have made sacrifices for the sake of love. Rahul Gandhi is doing a good job, but he should stop saying 'shop of love'," he added.