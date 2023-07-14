BJP FORMS 4 MEMBER COMMITTEE TO PROBE LATHI CHARGE ON ITS LEADERS IN PATNA

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed an inquiry committee to probe into the Bihar Police's alleged lathi charge on its leaders during a protest march in Patna.

BJP national president JP Nadda engaged former Jharkhand chief minister Raghuvar Das as the convener of the high-level probe team while the other members are MP Manoj Tiwari, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Sunil Duggal. The four-member team will reach Patna for investigating the incident and submit its report to the party high command.

BJP has alleged that their workers who were participating at the protest march were allegedly lathi-charged by police at the Dak Bangla intersection in Patna. During the protest march, Jehanabad BJP leader Vijay Singh was brutally assaulted by the police. Singh sustained severe injuries and later died during treatment in a hospital. Several BJP MPs, MLAs, leaders and workers were also injured. BJP's injury team will collect information of the entire sequence of events, sources said.

BJP has condemned the alleged lathi charge in Patna as "barbaric" and "dictatorial". Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has equated Bihar police with General Dyer, who is known in history for his brutality towards those seeking justice. "A similar barbaric incident has happened in Bihar. BJP has made huge sacrifices for the rights of students, women, farmers and laborers of Bihar," Rai said.

Also, the state unit of BJP has submitted a memorandum to the Governor and demanded action against the accused. The party alleged that the lathi charge was a pre planned conspiracy of the Nitish Kumar government aimed at stopping people from demanding justice.