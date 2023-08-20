BIKE BORNE MISCREANTS OPEN FIRE OUTSIDE RESTAURANT IN MUZAFFARPUR

Muzaffarpur: Around four miscreants opened fire infront of a restaurant in Bihar's Muzaffarpur last evening. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Locals said that there were around four miscreants who came in two bikes and over 10 rounds were fired from three pistols. The incident took place in the Sadar police station area near Fardo bridge on Chhapra-Muzaffarpur main road. The incident led to commotion and a stampede-like situation arose inside the restaurant when firing started. The incident has triggered an atmosphere of panic in the area.

After getting information about the incident, a team from the local police station along with superintendent of police Arvind Pratap Singh reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this connection. According to police, it seems to be a case of personal enmity. "We are probing it from all angles," police added.

A CCTV footage of the restaurant shows, people hiding under the table while miscreants were firing outside. Sources said one of the miscreants came to the restaurant in search of the owner's elder brother. When the owner said that his brother was not around, the miscreant asked him to come downstairs. The manager was asked to go and speak to them on the owner's behalf. Soon after which, the firing started.

Police said the miscreants fled from the spot after firing at the restaurant from outside. The entire matter will be disclosed very soon, police said.

"The incident happened in front of everyone. As soon as we got the information, a team of our Sadar police station reached here. At least 10 rounds were fired. It seems that the firing was done to scare instead of targeting anyone. We are investigating all the points related to the incident," Arvind Pratap Singh, City SP, Muzaffarpur said.