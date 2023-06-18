Patna: The whole of Bihar is currently in the grip of a scorching heat wave which has broken the record of 11 years. So far in the last 3 days, more than 40 people have died but the administration has confirmed 10 fatalities. In the last 24 hours, the heat wave has been recorded in 35 districts of the state.

Severe heat waves as well as warm nights have been recorded in five districts including Patna. Forecasting severe heat waves once again for the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert to the public. In the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Sheikhpura.

The maximum temperature in Patna has been recorded at 44.7 degree Celsius. The effect of extremely severe heat waves has been seen in Patna, Arwal, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Buxar, Sheikhpura, Rohtas, Bhabua, Aurangabad, Nalanda and Nawada. In which hot nights have also been recorded in Patna, Nawada, Nalanda, Bhojpur, and Arwal. Due to the prevailing monsoon conditions in Kishanganj, Purnia and Araria, there was no heat wave condition.

Meteorologist Ashish Kumar of Meteorological Center Patna said that after a long time, such a long span of a heat wave has been seen. Earlier in the month of June 2012, there was a span of 19 days of heatwave. This time also such a long-span heat wave is going on since May 31.

He said that from tomorrow June 19, there will be a slight drop in the maximum temperature in the state and the number of districts which are in the grip of heat wave will be less. After that, monsoon will start becoming active from June 20 and there is a possibility of rain in many parts of the state.

"There is no possibility of any significant drop in the maximum temperature of the state in the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature in most of the districts of the state remained between 42 to 45 degree Celsius," said Ashish Kumar, Meteorologist. He said that the National Disaster Management Authority has an app 'Sachet' app, which keeps information about the weather from moment to moment and along with the weather warning for the next 48 hours, the forecast for the next 5 days is also there.

Dr. Diwakar Tejashwi of Patna said that the cases of heat stroke, especially diarrhoea, dysentery and dehydration increased in this season and are on the rise now. It is necessary to drink ORS solution so that the lack of electrolytes in the body can be solved. "Eat well-digestible food and avoid oily spicy food. Wear loose-fitting light-coloured cotton clothes and avoid travelling long distances in the sun. If travelling long distances, take rest in the shade at frequent intervals." - Diwakar Tejashwi, a doctor.

Keep drinking water at regular intervals to keep the body hydrated. Try not to step out of the house between 10:00 am to 4:00 pm in the sun and minimize your exposure to the sun as much as possible. On feeling the effect of heat, take shelter in a cool place as soon as possible and along with wiping the body with water, drink water or consume the juice of seasonal fruits.