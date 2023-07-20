Jamui (Bihar): In a surprising turn of events, a middle school in the Chakai block area of the Jamui district in Bihar mistakenly recorded the date of birth of a student, Aman Kumar, as February 30, 2009, in the official document.

Since then, Aman Kumar has been facing difficulties in getting admission to class 9. His father Rajesh said, “We have appealed to the principal several times to correct the wrong birth date but we have been facing a lot of issues. As a result, he said, “Aman's admission process has been affected and he is suffering due to the negligence of the school. Hence, my child's future has come in jeopardy."

Also read: No jeans, T-shirts at workplace: Bihar education department asks staff to come in formals

District Education Officer Kapil Dev Tiwari responded to the issue, acknowledging that he has been informed about it. He said, "We have initiated the process of seeking an explanation from the principal regarding the matter. This signifies the authorities’ commitment to resolving the matter and taking appropriate action, based on the obtained information."

The officer also said that the error in the transfer certificate was not intentional, but a result of ignorance."The issue has been sent to the higher authorities. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, school administrators may also face repercussions such as being stripped of planning duties," the officer added.

Also read: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar lands in the soup; is on payrolls of Aurangabad college