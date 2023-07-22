BIHAR YOUTH MURDERED IN TELANGANA FOUR ARRESTED

Buxar/Thimmapur: In a hideous incident, a 19-year-old youth from Bihar was murdered in Telangana on Tuesday, July 18. The killers buried his body after the murder so that no evidence is left, police said on Friday.

"As soon as the matter reached the police, the investigation was initiated and all the four accused have been arrested", said a police official. The deceased has been identified as Raj Kapil, son of Kafi Sah, hailing from North Tola of Buxar district in Bihar. He used to work in a company in Thimmapur of Kothur police station area of Telangana.

Thimmapur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narayan Reddy in a statement said, "On July 18, Raj Kapil returned to his home from work. At around 3:00 pm, he went out, keeping his mobile phone on charge, and did not return. His neighbours said that Raj was last seen with Rahul Singh, who lives nearby. On the basis of this information, the police arrested four youths, including Rahul Singh, from the house."

According to the DCP, Raj Kapil loved the same girl whom Rahul loved. "In such a situation, along with his three friends, Rahul stabbed Raj in the stomach and crushed his head with a stone, leading to his death. Following this, the accused took him to a deserted place and buried him in the soil," the senior police official added.

After Raj's body reached his village on Friday, July 21, the family members descended into chaos. Notably, Raj was the youngest of his four brothers. His family has demanded a high-level inquiry into the killing.