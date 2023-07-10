BIHAR YOUTH HELD HOSTAGE BY PAKISTANI EMPLOYER IN DUBAI SENDS SOS TO GOVERNMENT OF INDIA

Siwan: Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary, a 24-year-old youth from Siwan district of Bihar flew to Dubai city of the UAE in May this year in a bid to earn a few bucks to improve the financial condition of his family back home. But little did Kumar know that he will himself end up in forced labour by his Pakistani employer in the gulf country otherwise known as an international hub.

Mukesh Kumar has posted a video on social media sending a SOS to the Indian government to rescue him from his employer. Kumar, son of Kamal Dev Chaudhary, a resident of Machhavati village of Daronda police station area, said that he came to Dubai on May 18 this year to do welding work at a firm owned by a Pakistani national. Kumar said that after the first month of work, he asked for his wages from the employer, who denied him the same.

Instead of paying him the wages, the Pakistani employer took him hostage through the security guards, Kumar said. Kumar said that he is being made to work for 12 hours at a stretch without any wages. If he refuses to work, he is beaten up, he said. Kumar has now posted the video on social media to describe the harrowing experience to people.

In the video posted on the Internet, Kumar appealed the government of India to rescue him from the employer. There was no word from the Bihar police or the state government over the necessary steps being taken for Kumar's safety or his return to the state back home. Kumar's is not an isolated incident of Bihar youth duped on the pretext of jobs overseas.

A young man from Siwan who had gone to Sudan in search of job was shot dead on July 2. The deceased Arvind Kumar, a resident of Kauthua Sarang village of Daronda police station area, was shot dead by uniformed assailants in Sudan. on July 5, Arvind's friend called the family members and informed them about the murder.

