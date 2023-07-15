BIHAR YOUTH DIES IN MOMOS EATING CHALLENGE WITH FRIENDS

Gopalganj (Bihar) : A 25-year-old youth died under suspicious circumstances at Sihorwa village under the Thawe police station limits. According to police, the body of the youth was found on the roadside near Gyani Mor on the border of Gopalganj and Siwan districts. "We handed over the body to the family members of the deceased after conducting the post-mortem. The deceased has been identified as Vipin Kumar, 25-year-old, son of Vishun Manjhi, a resident of Sihorwa village. He runs a mobile phone repair shop and his shop is located near Giani More in the Badharia Police Station area in the Siwan district.

Vipin's father suspected that his son might have been killed by poisoning. "Two unknown youths called my son from the shop and took him with them, but he did not return," he said. "Some people found my son's body lying on the roadside. On learning about the incident we reached the spot and informed the Badharia Police Station. But, they refused to take the body and stated that the area falls under the Thawe Police Station limits", said Vishun Manjhi, father of Vipin Kumar.

Thawe police chief Shashi Ranjan stated that Vipin died as he had a bet with his friends of eating 150 momos at Giani More in the Badharia police station area of Siwan district. "After eating momos, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Sadar Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. However, the cause of the death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report comes out, he said.