Jamui Bihar The dead body of a missing girl has been found in Jamui Bihar The case is of the Town police station area where a twoyearold girl playing near the house went missing on Sunday afternoon The body was recovered by the police from a garbage dump near the city s Jhajha bus stand late on Monday night Police have sent the recovered body to Sadar Hospital Jamui for postmortemAlong with this taking prompt action the police have also arrested the accused in the case On the other hand the 2yearold deceased girl was stated to be a resident of the town police station area Regarding the incident the father of the deceased girl said that on Sunday afternoon the girl was playing near him at home Then he fell asleepAt the same time a young man living in the neighbourhood allegedly got drunk and approached the place where the girl was playing He fed drugs to the girl and after she fainted he put her in a bag and lifted her on his shoulder and left from there the girl s father claimedThe video footage of the entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera It is clearly visible in the video that while being carried on the shoulder by the neighbouring youth the girl child was wriggling in the bag Expressing concern over this the relatives have accused the neighbouring youth of abducting the girl killing her and throwing the dead body in the garbage heapTaking action on the basis of CCTV footage the police arrested the accused and are interrogating him At the same time after the incident the family members are wailing inconsolably The body of a girl child has been recovered She was reported missing two days ago The accused is being interrogated said Abhishek Kumar DSP