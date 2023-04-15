BIHAR WOMAN WHOSE KIDNEYS WERE STOLEN GETS DONOR THANKS TO PM MODI

Muzaffarpur Bihar Even his harshest critics will not deny that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wields a considerable influence on the masses and especially the youth But it seems that the Prime Minister s influence is not just limited to the electoral arena he can also inspire people to perform humane acts as a man from Bihar has decided to donate one of his kidneys to a woman both of whose kidneys were removed by fraudulent doctors After suffering for the last seven months the victim Sunita whose life is hanging by thread and who is totally dependent on dialysis for survival has finally seen a ray of hope A man from the minority community Mohammad Naseem has come forward to donate one of his kidneys to Sunita and save her life The reason behind Naeem s kind gesture is Prime Minister Narendra Modi It is because of the Prime Minister s appeal to the people to donate organs Naseem got inspired and decided to come to Sunita s aid I got inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi s appeal to donate organs and decided to donate one of my kidneys to Sunita I am donating kidneys without any pressure and selflessly to Sunita I just explained to my wife that even if I donate one kidney I will have no health issues said Naseem Naseem also said that he used to read in newspapers regularly about Sunita s suffering and was decided to help her I have already lived half of our lives If my one kidney saves a woman s life then I am happy about itSunita s kidneys were stolen on September 3 2022 by fraudulent doctors at a clinic in Bariarpur where she went for getting uterus surgery When her condition kept deteriorating after the surgery it was found that both her kidneys were removed