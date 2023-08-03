BIHAR WOMAN THRASHED TIED TO TREE STRIPPED HALF NAKED BY IN LAWS

Sheohar (Bihar): A woman was thrashed and tied to a tree overnight by her in-laws allegedly for speaking to a youth from the village in Bihar's Sheohar district. Next day, she was stripped half-naked and assaulted after terming her "characterless" before the village panchayat.

The woman, who was admitted to a local hospital later lodged a police complaint. A case has been filed against seven people including some members of her in-laws for the crime.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband is addicted to alcohol and is a gambler. So, she lived at her parent's house. On July 27, when she went to her in-laws place, she spoke to a youth from the village. This led to a ruckus in the house and her in-laws were furious at her, she said. They started making false allegations against her over her relationship with the youth. Then, her father-in-law and two brothers-in-law severely thrashed her and tied her to a jackfruit tree overnight.

Next day, a panchayat meeting was called. The woman said she was humiliated, assaulted and stripped half-naked before the elders of the village. Her jewellery and Rs 2000 in cash were snatched from her, she complained.

After which, the woman somehow reached the Sadar Hospital for treatment. After being released from the hospital she went to the women police station where she lodged a complaint against her in-laws on July 30.

Women police station in-charge Komal Rani said, "A case of assault on a woman has come to light. An FIR has been lodged against seven people. The matter is being investigated. Also, raids are being conducted to nab the accused."