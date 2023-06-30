Samastipur: In an attempt to pay her loan installment, a woman from Bihar's Samastipur went to the blood bank of a hospital and offered to donate blood in exchange of money. The blood bank employees were taken aback when they heard as to why the woman had come to donate blood.

The woman along with her husband and two children reached Sadar hospital to arrange money by donating blood so as to repay an installment of Rs 11,000 that she had borrowed to bear farming expenses. Gulnaz Devi, a resident of Warisnagar had taken a loan of Rs 35,000 of which, she had to pay the installment.

Gunaz Devi tried all means to arrange the money for paying the installment but had failed. Finally, she thought of donating blood. "I had taken a group loan for buying farming equipment. But, I could not earn enough profit in agriculture. Now, I have to pay the installment of Rs 11,000 today. I have to arrange the money for this," Gulnaz Devi said.

She thus went to Sadar Hospital with her husband Kamlesh Ram and two children. However the incident has caused a stir in the administrative corridors since it has come at a time when the government has introduced schemes for upliftment of poverty and empowering the poor. Warisnagar Block Development Officer Ranjit Kumar said that if the woman gave an application to him then necessary action will be taken following investigation. The application is yet to be submitted by Gulnaz Devi and her husband, the official said.

"If the application is given by the family, then we can initiate an investigation into it and efforts can be taken to help them. We have taken note of the incident and the family has been approached in this regard," Ranjit Kumar, Warisnagar Block Development Officer said.