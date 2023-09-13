Aurangabad (Bihar): In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman allegedly poisoned her two daughters to death and later died by suicide at her residence in the Obra police station area of Aurangabad on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the woman, Sitara Khatun, took the extreme step out of anger after her husband, Rustam decided to go out of the station for his job even after the deceased constantly tried to make her husband stay with her.

The woman's father-in-law, Mohammad Gani said, "After my son left the house on Tuesday, Sitara went to the room along with her children, Sana and Sija. She locked the door and did not come out for a long time. After a while, we got to know that she had died by suicide by taking poison. She first poisoned her daughters. We rushed the trio to the Sadar Hospital Aurangabad."

Sushil Kumar Sharma, attached to the Obra police said, "Both the daughters died during the initial treatment whereas Sitara was referred to Narayana Medical College after her condition deteriorated. The woman succumbed to death on Tuesday while undergoing treatment."

The police were informed by the deceased's father-in-law, after which they reached the spot. The police took possession of all the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. "An FIR has been lodged in this connection. We have initiated the investigation and will soon reach a conclusion", Sushil Kumar Sharma said.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

