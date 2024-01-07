Siwan (Bihar): The body of a wanted criminal Deepak Kumar was allegedly found in the car of a blockhead close to a ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) here on Sunday. On receiving the information, Siwan Nagar police station in-charge Sudarshan Ram arrived with his team and sent the body to the Sadar Hospital.

Sudarshan Ram said there were no bullet marks on the body. "The team has arrested the suspected accused in the case. After verification, the name of the accused will be revealed,” added the police official. ​

Earlier, eight persons were arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol in Pune. The accused were remanded in police custody by a local court. Mohol, a history-sheeter with cases of kidnapping, attempt to murder, and murder registered against his name, was shot at on Friday by three persons near his house in Sutardara in the Kothrud area and died some hours later in a hospital from bullet wounds in the chest and shoulder.

Eight persons, including prime suspect 20-year-old Sahil Polekar and two lawyers, were held late Friday night from a spot on the Pune-Satara Highway along with firearms and live bullets. 40-year-old Mohol rose to fame after he and his aide were accused in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail in Pune. He was later acquitted in the case.