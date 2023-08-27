BIHAR TWO OF FAMILY DIE AFTER FRIDGE EXPLODES IN HOUSE

Muzaffarpur: Two women died after the compressor of a refrigerator exploded in the house following short-circuit in Bihar's Muzaffarpur late last night.

Deceased, Ria, who was married to Neeraj three months back and her sister-in-law succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The incident took place in Dumri Parmanandpur village under Deoria police station area of the district at around 1 am. The family that was sleeping at that time, was woken up by the loud sound of explosion. By the time, the neighbours reached, the two were already dead.

The local people informed the police. A team from Deoria police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this connection. According to the police, it seems that the compressor of the refrigerator exploded due to a short-circuit and the entire house caught fire. Most of the things in the house have been burnt to ashes.

Saraiya SDPO Kumar Chandan said that the fire occurred due to short circuit. "In this incident, a refrigerator's compressor exploded leading to the death of a woman and her sister-in-law. Police are in contact with the family members. Necessary legal action will be taken in this matter. Till now, we have not received any written complaint from the family," Chandan said.

In a similar incident in Coimbatore, a police inspector and his tenant died after a compressor of a refrigerator and cooking gas exploded at his residence in March. Local people informed the fire brigade but by the time fire tenders arrived both were charred to death.