BIHAR TWO KILLED IN SUSPECTED HOOCH TRAGEDY POLICE SAY ONE DIED OF CARDIAC ARREST AUTOPSY REPORT OF OTHER AWAITED

Bettiah (Bihar): In a suspected case of hooch tragedy, two persons died and one fell ill in Bettiah in Bihar. Police, however, said that one person died of cardiac arrest and the post-mortem of the other is underway. Family of the deceased though claimed that the two died after consuming 'spurious' liquor.

The incident has been reported from Lal Saraiya under Majholia police station area in Bettiah. The deceased have been identified as Kishori Shah and Ashok Shah.

It has been learnt that after Ashok's death, his family members hurriedly cremated him. On the other hand, police took over Kishori's body and sent it for post-mortem to Bettiah Government Medical College and Hospital. His post-mortem report is awaited.

Denying these to be hooch deaths, Bettiah superintendent of police Amarkesh D said that Ashok died due to cardiac arrest. "Ashok Shah was suffering from serious health ailments and died following cardiac arrest. We are yet to receive the post-mortem report of Kishori Shah so the cause of death cannot be ascertained now," Amarkesh D said.

Families of both Kishori and Ashok said that the two were alcoholic and had got drunk before their deaths. "My husband was addicted to alcohol. He used to drink every day. Yesterday too he went to the village and consumed alcohol, but it was 'spurious' due to which he died", Mamta Devi, Kishori's wife said.

Echoing the same, Ashok's son, Suman Kumar said, "My father used to consume alcohol regularly. He had gone for a drink yesterday. While returning home, he fell down and died after sometime."

Meanwhile, Ashu Paswan's health deteriorated after consuming alcohol and is currently undergoing treatment at Bettiah Government Medical College and Hospital.

Also Read: Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Show-cause notice served to 7 officials, no deaths in last 24 hrs

"The entire matter seems to be suspicious and investigations are on," Amarkesh D said.