Muzaffarpur: Two persons died and two others lost their eyesight allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday. The family members of the deceased claimed that the incident took place after consuming illicit liquor but the local administration said that the actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place in Qazi Mohammadpur police station area. It has been learnt that around half a dozen people consumed country-made liquor. Among them, two died and two lost their eyesight, locals said. Questions are however being raised as to how spurious liquor made an entry into the area. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to the local people, a few others had also consumed the illicit liquor but, their whereabouts are unknown. Chances are high that the death toll may rise, said a local resident.

"I consumed alcohol the day before yesterday and since then I am unable to see. I had bought the liquor from an ice factory. After losing my eyesight, I got treated at a local hospital. But, now doctors have referred me to Patna," Raju Sah, a victim said.

Dharmendra Kumar, another victim said that he had consumed the liquor on Monday morning and his vision was lost in the evening. The liquor was bought from an ice factory, he said.

Police said they have received information about the two deaths. The deaths look suspicious and investigations are underway, an officer of Qazi Mohammadpur police station said.