Madhubani (Bihar): Three persons have been killed in a shootout over a land dispute in the Madhubani district of Bihar on Saturday. Police said that the incident took place in the Sahorwa village under the Laukha police station area of the district.

They further revealed that during the shootout the Madhopur panchayat head Arvind Gudmaita's brother and mother were killed along with another person from the other side. Locals said that both sides resorted to indiscriminate firing during the clash following which the three deceased suffered severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Upon being informed about the incident, Phulparas DSP Prabhat Kumar Sharma reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He said that the three deceased were severely injured due to gunshot wounds suffered during the clash adding that they were rushed to the nearby hospital in critical condition but succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Also Read: Communal tensions at Sasaram, Bihar Sharif triggered by some, will act sternly: Nitish Kumar

The DSP also said that the case is being investigated and one of the accused has been detained by police and is currently being interrogated. The bodies of the three have been sent for post-mortem.

Speaking to reporters, the DSP also said that a large police contingent has been deployed in the area to avoid any further escalation adding that the search is on to nab the rest of the accused. " The incident took place over a land dispute. Three persons-two from one side and one from the other side- have been killed during the shootout. We are investigating the case and action will be taken as per law," he added.