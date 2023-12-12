Bihar: Three arms smugglers held with pen pistols in Munger

Munger (Bihar) : Bihar Police have arrested "three arms smugglers" here, Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

"Vehicle checking was being done near the Bata Chowk inside the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station area on Monday. The police saw three people, who were coming on a bike. Seeing the cops, they diverted the route. The police chased and caught the trio. As many as seven pen pistols, 14 live cartridges and Rs 1.90 lakh cash was recovered from them," DSP Rajesh Kumar told reporters here.

"We also seized cell phones and the motorcycle. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shamsher alias Nasru, a resident of Mirzapur Bardah village, Bilal Mandal and Arman Mandal, a resident of Gopal Nagar police station area in West Bengal," added the DSP.

According to the DSP, Mohammed Shamsher alias Nasru is a notorious arms smuggler. "Has been to jail before also. He himself had ordered the pen pistol and its cartridges. He was not able to find a buyer. After which he contacted the smugglers of West Bengal," the senior police official added.

The police official said that the accused purchased pen pistol for Rs 25,000 and were preparing to go to West Bengal by train.