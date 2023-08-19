BIHAR SPEEDING SUV PLOUGHS INTO SCHOOLCHILDREN RIDING QUINTET ON BIKE THREE KILLED IN BETTIAH

West Champaran (Bihar): At least three school children were killed while two others were injured after a speeding SUV ran over the children returning home from school riding a bike in Bihar's West Champaran district, on Friday evening, officials said.

Police said the incident took place near Machli Lok which falls under the Mufassil police station area limits. According to a police official, the driver of the SUV managed to escape with the vehicle and a manhunt has been launched to nab the driver.

Police said that the children were returning home from school on a bike and all the five were riding in a single bike.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the speeding Bolero lost control over the vehicle and ran over the young students who had already mowed down a cyclist and fell down. Two children died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment. Two other children were injured in this accident and one of them were critically injured.

Police said the injured are being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah where the cyclist who was hit by the students is said to be critical.

Sudama, a student injured in the road accident, said they were five riding on a bike home. He said his friend riding the bike lost balance after a cyclist sprang in front of them out of nowhere, and fell down when the Bolero which approached from the opposite direction ran them over. "We were coming from Machli Lok. Suddenly, an old man came in front of our bike on a bicycle. We collided on his cycle. Then, the Bolero rammed on us," the injured student said.

Mufassil police station Assistant Sub-Inspector said the speeding Bolero UV crushed three schoolchildren to death. "At least two other students were critically injured in this accident and are being treated at GMCH. The mishap took place when the students were crossing the road. The family members of the students have been informed," he said.

