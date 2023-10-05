BIHAR SHOULD BE DECLARED A HINDU STATE SAYS BJP MLA HARI BHUSHAN THAKUR

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur on Thursday said Bihar should be declared a Hindu state. A caste census has been conducted in Bihar and now it has become clear that Bihar is a Hindu-majority state, Thakur said. Speaking to the media, Thakur said, "82 per cent of the population in Bihar is Hindus. In such a situation it should be declared a Hindu state. On this basis, work should be done to give maximum benefits of government schemes to Hindus."

"The Muslim population has increased very rapidly in Bihar. If the Muslim population continues to increase in Bihar like this, then it is a matter of great concern, " Thakur pointed out.