Begusarai: In a horrific incident, a minor girl was raped and murdered by the accused in Bihar's Begusarai district. The girl was missing since July 24 and had gone out of the house to pluck Mehendi leaves for the Shrawan festival. During the searches conducted by the police, the body was found buried 10 feet below in the basement of a house.

The accused, who was staying next door to the child's house after outraging the modesty of the victim, killed her. To hide the gruesome incident, the accused after killing the minor girl had buried the body in the basement of his house. Six persons including, a domestic help, were arrested by the police. After an intensive grilling by the police, the accused confessed his involvement in the crime. After exhuming the body by the police, it was sent to a mortuary for post-mortem.

The family members of the child made a frantic search for the child. The child's younger brother visited the house of the accused to know the whereabouts of his sister. But the accused feigned ignorance about the minor visiting the house for plucking the mehendi leaves. Following the registration of the complaint, the police swung into action. The police, along with the dog squad, rushed to the spot to trace the missing child. After several hours of search operation, the minor's body was exhumed from the basement of a house. The accused had buried the minor girl's body ten feet below the basement.

According to relatives, the 10-year-old girl student was missing since last July 24. "An accused staying next door to our house was arrested by the police. During interrogation by the police, the accused confessed to committing the crime." Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said, "The minor girl's body was found buried 10 feet below in the basement of the house. The body was exhumed and sent for a postmortem. The FSL team was sent to lift evidence from the crime spot. Altogether six people, including the owner of the house and a servant, have been arrested by the police."

Also read: Bus conductor and the principal of a private school held in minor child rape case in Chhattisgarh