Begusarai (Bihar): A youth was brutally beaten and acid was poured in his eyes in Begusarai district of Bihar for eloping with a woman, a mother of three children, police said on Wednesday.

The woman left her children and ran away with the youth, whom she fell in love with. However, being pressurized by her kin, the woman returned to her house. The youth, a resident of the Garhpura area, also returned to his house on July 17, a senior police official said.

According to the senior police official, the relatives of the woman were for the arrival of the youth. "Upon his return, the kin thrashed the youth and poured acid in his eyes," the official said. Police have withheld the identity of the victim.

The senior police official further said they are conducting a further probe into the whole matter and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered.

The youth is admitted to the Begusarai Sadar Hospital since Tuesday, July 19 night. Meanwhile, the youth's sister alleged that the married woman trapped her brother and instigated him to run away from the house. The victim's mother and his sister have demanded that strict action should be taken against the guilty.

Dr. Diwakar Kumar, who is treating the victim said, "He has serious injuries. There are injuries on his back. His condition is critical."

