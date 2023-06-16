Banka: In a shocking incident, a boy was allegedly beaten to death over a petty dispute over mangoes in Banka district of Bihar, officials said on Thursday. It is learnt that the incident came to light in Babhangama village of Amarpur police station area of Banka district. The deceased has been identified as Basuki Kumar, 8, son of Rupesh Mandal.

Sources said that on Tuesday, Basuki went to pluck mangoes in a garden located in Babhangama village on Tuesday. It is alleged that when Basuki picked up a mango that had fallen under a tree, 14-year-old Nitesh Kumar, son of Sanjay Mandal, a resident of Vishwambharchak village, tried to snatch mangoes from the boy.

While snatching mangoes, Nitesh Kumar beat Basuki badly, due to which he was seriously injured, sources said. In critical condition, the family brought the child to the referral hospital in Amarpur city for treatment, from where the doctors referred him to Mayaganj Bhagalpur after first aid. The child died on Thursday during treatment in Mayaganj, an official said.

Also read: Nine-year-old boy beaten to death by guest faculty at government school in Karnataka

The body reached the village on Thursday evening amid sobs. The incident has caused angst among the locals. The agitated family members and villagers blocked the Amarpur-Banka main road by placing the body on the main road in protest against the killing. The relatives of the deceased demanded the immediate arrest of the killer.

Police Station President Vinod Kumar and Inspector Khurshid Alam along with the police forces reached the spot to pacify the protesters. The senior officers assured the angry relatives of the quick arrest of the killer. Police have registered a case into the incident and launched investigation into the matter. After about an hour, the villagers removed the barricade and restored the traffic along the road.

The mother of the deceased said that the deceased has a brother and a sister. The elder brother of the deceased is Bhola Kumar (12) and younger sister Durga Kumari is about four years old. His father is disabled and maintains the family by selling ice cream. Younger son Basuki Kumar studied in class 3 in the primary school of the village.