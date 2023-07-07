Nalanda (Bihar) : Nalanda police arrested a Russian national with fake Aadhaar card and illegal visa. His questioning is continuing. The arrested Russian is identified as Alexander alias Alok Baba, living illegally in India. He was arrested at Mahavir Meditation Center in Nalanda. An illegal visa has been recovered from him. It has been overwritten as 2024 instead of 2020.

Apart from this, the Russian national's residential address is given as West Bengal in the Aadhaar card found with him. Whereas, he is found to be a resident of Russia. This whole matter surfaced when he came to Nalanda on 3rd July and went for 10 days training at Mahavihar Meditation Center. Mahavihar Sansthan asked for the original copies of passport, visa and Aadhaar card from him.

But the photocopies of the documents handed over by the Russian citizen were found to be false. During further investigation, Mahavihar Centre came to know that his visa expired in 2020. The tourist visa whose duration was only for 3 months but he has fraudulently extended it till 2023 and he got an illegal Aadhaar card having his Bengal as his place of residence.

Nalanda police station was informed in this matter by Mahavihar. After which the matter was investigated by the Nalanda police station chief and in this regard it was found out from the Russian Embassy that he has been living in India for the last three years with the help of fake documents. After this Alexander alias Alok Baba was arrested.

Mobile phone, camera and many documents have also been seized from him. After being caught by the police, Russian citizen Alexander said that he had come to India in 2020 on a tourist visa for 3 months. At the same time there was a lockdown due to Corona. In which he got trapped and started living in West Bengal, changed his name to Alok Baba in place of Alexander and during the same time he also got an Aadhaar card made in Bengal in his name and on Bengal's address.

At present, the police is interrogating the arrested accused. In this matter, Rajgir DSP Pradeep Kumar said that the information was given by Mahavihar Centre. The Russian citizen was arrested and the fake documents were recovered.