BIHAR ROW ERUPTS AFTER BROKERS SELL GOVERNMENT SCHOOL LAND IN PURNEA

Purnia: The land mafia is working overtime in Bihar. The land of a school in Purnia has been grabbed by land sharks, who claimed that the plot belongs to the descendant of its donor. According to sources, the school land was sold on September 5 and September 14.

ACS KK Pathak inspected the school and gave instructions, but till then, no one had any idea that the school land was sold. This case pertains to Raja Prithviraj Chand High School located in Sadar police station area of Purnia. Eight katha and 14 dhur land of this school was sold fraudulently.

District Education Officer Shivnath Rajak said that Md Manzoor Alam and Md Shahbaz Alam, who bought the land, are former students of this school. They knew about everything of the school land as both live in this area. The school that the brokers sold was donated by Raja Prithvi Chandra decades ago.

"The sellers had purchased it at throwaway prices by impersonating a descendant of Raja Prithvi Chandra Lal. The brokers had also got the school land registered on September 5. The headmaster of the school had booked the broker for fraudulently selling the school land. A case under IPC 420 has been registered against Md. Manzoor Alam, resident of Purnia City Naka, Shahbaz Alam, resident of Jafribagh, Meena Anil Gupta, Vikesh Kumar Singh, resident of Navratan Chowk of the city, and Md. Kaushar Alam and Md. Tausif Akhtar, residents of Chimni Bazar, who became witnesses." Shivnath Rajak, District Education Officer of Purnia, said.

When the school principal Ashok Yadav got information about the sale of the school land, he lodged an FIR against these land brokers. On the application of the principal, an FIR has been lodged at the local police station against six people, who bought and sold the land.

A mutation has been done in the name of the school within 12 hours at the instructions of the DM. Ashok Yadav told that the land located in the city was donated to the school by Raja Prithvi Chandra in 1959.

"All the documents related to the school land have been handed over to DM Kundan Kumar. Eight Kattha and 14 Dhur land of the school was sold by brokers. This land was sold by Meena Anil Gupta to Md. Manzoor Alam of Purnia City," Ashok Yadav, Principal, Raja Prithviraj Chand High School, said.

Purnia DSP Pushkar Kumar said that Raja had donated two separate plots to the school. There is 44 decimal land at one place, on which the school is situated. Even after donating the land, the school management did not get it cleared. Due to this, the grandson of the landlord tookl the land as his ancestral property. Therefore, he sold this land. Later it was found that the freezing of the land was canceled immediately.