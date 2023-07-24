BIHAR ROBBER ON RUN FOR 33 YEARS FINALLY ARRESTED

Buxar: Bihar Police arrested a robber who was on the run for almost three decades along with an absconding murder accused in Bihar's Buxar.

The two arrests are part of the drive of Krishna Brahma police under Dumrao subdivision of the district to clear all pending warrants.

The miscreant allegedly committed several robberies in the past and was finally arrested from his house in a dramatic manner after 33 years. The robber, identified as Jhanjtu is a resident of Udiyanganj in Krishna Brahma police station limits. He is a well-known robber in the area and accused of involvement in many cases of robberies.

"He was absconding since 1990 and an arrest warrant was issued against him. The police have been on a lookout for him but, he has always managed to escape by dodging us. Finally, he has been arrested and will be presented before the court," Santosh Kumar, chief of Krishna Brahma Police Station said.

Kumar said that acting on a tip off that Jhanjtu was hiding in his own house, a police team reached the spot. The team raided the area and arrested him.

In another incident, a murder accused, who too was absconding for a long time was arrested by Krishna Brahma Police. The accused has been identified as Jitendra Ram. "Jitendra has been a headache for the police who have been searching him for a long time," Kumar said.

The arrests come close on the heels of a directive issued by SP Manish Kumar to expedite and clear all pending cases. The SP held a meeting few days back with the heads of the police stations and directed officers to put all the absconding criminals behind the bars. The SP stressed on clearing all the pending warrants immediately. In view of which, Krishna Brahma Police Station chief Santosh Kumar launched a special drive to nab the criminals.