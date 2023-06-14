Vaishali Bihar A ghastly incident that took place in Vaishali Bihar shook humanity The local people caught a crocodile from the river and killed it Someone has also made a video of this in which it is visible how mercilessly people were seen beating the alligator After this the officials of the Forest Department started investigating the matter pertaining to the killing of the giant reptileThe case is of the Rustampur police station area in the Vaishali district A 14yearold boy from Gariban Toli had gone to bathe in the river During this he was caught and injured by a crocodile due to which he died Enraged by this incident people hunted and brought the crocodile out of the river and beat it to death with sticksThe deceased has been identified as Ankit Kumar 14 of Gokulpur village under the Rustampur police station area It is being told about the incident that Ankit s father Dharmendra Das had bought the bike on Monday On Tuesday the family members went to Khalsa Ghat to worship the bike Preparations were going on for the bike worship Kishore had gone to the river Ganga to get water During this the accident happened The crocodile attacked his leg After which he could not recover and he diedAlso Read Four wild elephants fall into lake in Karnataka s Ajjavara rescuedAs soon as the information is received Vaishali DFO Amita Raj has directed to investigate the case Forest personnel have been sent to investigate on the spot Amita Raj said that as soon as it is known the forest officials are investigating the matter People are requested that if any such forest creature is found they may contact the forest officials If information is given such forest creatures can be rescued A crocodile has been killed it is being thoroughly investigated Reports are being sought after talking to people Wildlife law has been violated Action will be taken against the guilty I feel sorry for those who have suffered damage But killing the dumb creature won t bring it back Amita Raj DFO Vaishali