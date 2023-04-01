Bihar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday alleged a “conspiracy” behind the communal clashes in Sasaram and Nalanda during Ramnavmi processions the preceding day. “I am telling you that it is not natural, definitely, somebody might have done something unnatural here and there,” Kumar told reporters without naming the BJP.

Terming the communal riots in Sasaram and Nalanda as unfortunate, the Bihar chief minister said he has asked officials to thoroughly probe the incidents and bring the miscreants to book. Bihar Police on Saturday arrested 27 accused in Nalanda and 18 in Sasaram in connection with the riots. Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra while appealing for calm, urged people not to believe rumours and maintain peace.

Also read: Several arrested in connection with violence on Ramnavmi day

The state remains on boil after several people were injured even as several vehicles were torched after clashes and arson after a mob set a Ramnavmi pandal on fire in Sasaram on Friday. Clashes also broke out in Nalanda after an argument escalated leading to stone pelting and clashes near the Gagan Diwan area of Biharsharif.

Besides, a dozen vehicles were torched by the rioters. Police have clamped section 144 in the riot affected areas as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. It is learnt that a godown and more than two dozen shops were set ablaze by miscreants during violent clashes in Biharsharif. About 30 fire engines were engaged in extinguishing the fire which is said to have caused losses worth crores.

Clashes were also reported in Navagachia area of Bhagalpur where a woman was injured in the violence. The woman has been shifted to the primary health center, Kharik, for treatment. Navagachia SDO Uttam, SDO Dilip Kumar, Navagachia Police, Police Station Officers of all the police stations of the district rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit Bihar tomorrow, has cancelled his scheduled visit to Sasaram in view of the restrictions. Shah was scheduled to address a gathering on the birth anniversary celebrations of Emperor Ashoka. The union Home Minister was also to address a rally in Nawada on the same day.

It was not known whether the uniojn Home Minister's Nawada visit stands as per schedule. BJP leaders said that a crowd of more than 1.25 lakh was expected to attend Shah's program.