BIHAR PASSENGER UNION UNHAPPY OVER VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS TICKET PRICES DEMAND REDUCTION

Patna (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually flagged the Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express train from the Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal. However, a passenger union from Bihar - 'Bihar Dainik Yatri Sangh' has expressed displeasure over the ticket prices of the semi-high-speed train. The Sangh has claimed that the ticket price for Vande Bharat Express from Hatia in Ranchi to Patna is slightly higher as compared to the ticket from Patna to Hatia in Ranchi.

'Bihar Dainik Yatri Sangh' General Secretary Shoaib Qureshi said the disparity in the fare is an "economic exploitation" of the passengers.

Qureshi said from Patna to Hatia in Ranchi the fare for 'Executive class' is Rs 1,930 and for 'Chair car' is Rs 1,025. "But the fare for Hatia in Ranchi to Patna has increased to Rs 2,110 in 'Executive class' and Rs 1,175 for 'Chair car.' The distance from Hatia in Ranchi to Mesra is around 20 km, but the fare for it is Rs 690 in 'Executive class' and Rs 365 in 'Chair car'," Qureshi said.

Qureshi alleged that the passengers were "looted" and demanded that the fare between Hatia and Mesra should be Rs 150 in 'Executive class' and Rs 60-80 in 'Chair car.' He also demanded that the Vande Bharat Express fair should be equal and there should not be any disparity.

The Vande Bharat Express Trains, which the PM flagged off from the Rani Kamlapati railway station were - Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

