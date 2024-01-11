Muzaffarpur: The famous Lahthi of Islampur market in Muzaffarpur has been garnering attention as its wooden bangles or lahthi to be used for Sita in honour of Ram Lalla. In the meantime, people invited to the Pran Pratistha programme of Ram Lalla, members associated with the Trust, and others are also placing orders for sticks to be taken to Ayodhya.

Mohammad Azad, a shopkeeper in Islampur, said that most people prefer the bridal lahthi set to be taken to Ayodhya. The demand for this stick is also high. Along with Muzaffarpur, people from Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, and Samastipur associated with Mithila are also coming to buy sticks to take to Ayodhya.

Sitamarhi resident Arvind Kumar said that he is a member of a religious trust, who has also ordered lahthi. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar, a resident said that he does interior design work and ordered a set to be made.

"I have not received the invitation, but we will send sticks for Mata Sita through other people who are going to go. That's why I have placed this order." Mukesh Kumar, Interior Designer.

Shopkeeper Mohd. Azad said that the market in Muzaffarpur is more than 100 years old, and the artisans here prepare lacquer. For this, raw materials are prepared by mixing. It includes chapra and ranjan powder. Lac is cultivated. It is imported from Jharkhand and West Bengal. Here, lacquer is prepared by mixing the materials. After this, lahthis are prepared using a coal flame. The wood here is also included in the Forest District Forest Product.

A shopkeeper said that the lahthi of Muzaffarpur is famous in the entire country. That's why, after reaching here, he is making a stick for Mother Sita. These days, people from nearby districts are reaching the Islampur Lahthi market in the city. Online demand for lahthi has also started.

Shopkeeper Azad said that people are also searching on websites and online platforms. Along with this, orders are also being taken on mobile. People from Nepal are also contacting Ayodhya for lahthi to take.

Ramlala's life consecration is to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. In such a situation, the city of Ayodhya is getting decorated, and following this, many people from Mithila along with Muzaffarpur have been invited to participate in the program. A special invitation letter has been sent to the concerned people. Preparations are going on in full swing, with tight arrangements for the safety of the guests coming to the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav.

"My family members have been doing the business of making wood sticks. Before me, my father used to sit in the shop. Now he has been sitting here for 30 years. His shop is quite famous." Mohd. Azad, an artisan.