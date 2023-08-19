Chhapra: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house of a man in Chapra district of Bihar on the intervening night of Aug. 18 and 19 in connection with a probe into his alleged links with Naxals, sources said on Saturday. It is learnt that the NIA sleuths raided the house of one Babulal at his residence at Aavari village of Marhaura in Chapra district and searched the premises.

The raid by the NIA sleuths went on for hours till late night. According to sources, Babulal has been questioned about the membership receipt of the Naxalite organization recovered from his house during the searches. The NIA is probing the circumstances under which the receipt ended up at Babulal's house.

Besides the receipt, the NIA sleuths have also recovered many incriminating documents from Babulal's house during the search operation. Besides, the investigation team has also confiscated five vehicles, mobile phones and diaries of the banned Naxalite organization found during the investigation and took them with them.

Locals said that Babulal Mahato is from a poor family and does farming and fishing to earn his livelihood. Pertinently, the NIA on Friday also conducted raids at nine locations in East Champaran, Sheohar, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts of the state. Sources said that the raids were conducted to probe the alleged links of Ram Babu Ram alias "Rajan", the self-styled zonal commander of the CPI(Maoist), and Ram Babu Paswan alias "Dhiraj", also an active cadre of the proscribed organisation.

It is noteworthy that Dev Bahuara village of Marhaura police station area is under special watch of the NIA team, because two youths of this village, Javed and Mushtaq, have been arrested for allegedly supplying weapons to terrorist organizations.