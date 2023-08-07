Gaya (Bihar): In a shocking incident that unfolded, a young man accused of theft experienced a harrowing ordeal at the hands of an enraged mob in the Kotwali police station area of Gaya, Bihar. The incident, bearing resemblance to Taliban-style retribution, was captured on camera, displaying a heart-wrenching scene of physical abuse and humiliation inflicted upon the victim.

The distressing video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a crowd forcefully stripping the young man before proceeding to shave off his hair and moustache. Subsequently, he was tied to a hand pump and subjected to merciless beatings while he pleaded for mercy. The disturbing footage quickly garnered widespread attention, drawing outrage and condemnation from across the nation.

In response to the appalling incident, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ashish Bharti, released a statement acknowledging the situation. He stated that the young man was accused of theft, and instead of reporting the matter to the police, some individuals from the Murarpur locality took the law into their own hands. Bharti assured that swift action was being taken, as an FIR had been registered, and the culprits identified in the viral video would not escape justice.

"On the allegation of theft, some people caught a young man and tied him with a rope and shaved his head. Viral has been received, after which action has been taken to register an FIR and the people involved have been identified. The guilty will not be spared after verification of the viral video" Bharati said.

According to the police official, the young man was caught red-handed attempting to rob a residence in the area. Angered by the alleged crime, a mob gathered, retrieved the stolen items, and proceeded to mete out their brand of justice. The incident has raised serious concerns about mob justice and vigilantism, calling into question the need for a fair and just legal system to deal with criminal accusations.

In response to the disturbing footage, Gaya SSP Bharti has formed a specialized team comprising city officials and law enforcement personnel to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The team aims to ascertain the identities of all involved in the incident, ensuring that those responsible for the gruesome act are brought to justice.

