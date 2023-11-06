Vaishali: Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah invoked 'Chhathi Maiya' or mother goddess Chhathi, who is widely worshipped as the consort of Sungod and is widely revered in Bihar, seeking strength from her to throw the Nitish Kumar-led JDU government from power, state minister Ashok Chaudhary equated shah with demon king Mahisasur and said he would pray to goddess Durga to kill the Union Minister.

'I pray to Durga Maiya to kill him (Amit Shah)," Chaudhary said during an interaction with the media. Targeting the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar's Building Construction Minister said "We request mother goddess Durga to eliminate him just as Mata Rani had killed Mahishasura."

Chaudhary further said he would continue to seek goddess Durga's blessings to fulfill his desire to kill Shah. The minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not stand any chance to win in Bihar. "The BJP is so weak that the party can't win a single seat in Bihar. Therefore, the party flies its ministers not once or twice but fifty to a hundred times," he added.

Earlier, Shah, who addressed a mega-rally in Muzaffarpur on Sunday, during his first visit to Bihar after the caste-survey data was published by the Nitish Kumar government last month, attacked the Nitish government for forging 'an unholy' alliance with RJD.