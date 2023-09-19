BIHAR MINISTER SAYS LORD RAM CAME IN HIS DREAM REQUESTED HIM TO END UNTOUCHABILITY

Supaul: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar, who is known for courting controversies, has claimed that Lord Ram has come in his dream and requested to save him from being sold in the market.

In his address at an event in Supaul, Chandrashekhar claimed that his is right in saying so as he reads Ramcharit Manas and speak the truth. He had earlier said Lord Ram also wanted that untouchability and caste system should be abolished.

"Lord Ram Ji came in my dream and told look Chandrashekhar, people are selling me in the market. You save me from being sold there. I speak the truth. Ram Ji was the champion of downtrodden as he ate the plum given to him by lower caste Shabari. We should build an ideal society to beat America in develpment index. Please live for the ideals whichj Ramji propagaed," he said.

He spoke about the paradox in the society where people talk about upholding the principles which Lord Ram propagated. "Lord Ram did not hesitate to eat fruit from untouchable Shabari's hand, but in today's time, Shabari's son cannot go to the temple. It is sad," he added.

He further said that even today, the President and Chief Minister coming from backward community are stopped from going to the temple and are sprinkled with Ganga water as a means of purification.

"Lord Ram is angry with the caste system. At that time he must have thought that if he ate the fruit from Dhabari's hand, the society will take good lesson and embrace all without discrimination. It did not happen as people started just worshipping in temples without imbibing his principles," Chandrasekhar said. The minister further said Mohan Bhagwat, who blamed pandits for the prevalence of caste system, go away but some people announced Rs 10 crore for cutting his tongues.